StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 420.0 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $2,951.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.67.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

