StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

