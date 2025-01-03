StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
