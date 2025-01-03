StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 114,736 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

