StockNews.com Upgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

APEI opened at $21.20 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $375.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Public Education by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $444,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.