StockNews.com Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

CMTL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

