Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s current price.
Surrozen Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SRZN opened at $14.25 on Friday. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Surrozen will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.