Susquehanna Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Positive

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

