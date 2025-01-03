Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.66 ($7.90) and last traded at €7.70 ($7.94). 11,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.80 ($8.04).

Takkt Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Takkt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.