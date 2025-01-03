TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.36 and traded as low as $12.78. TDK shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 76,447 shares trading hands.

TDK Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

