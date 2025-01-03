Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 360.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 110,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

