Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 2,066,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,636,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,557,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,780,403.82. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,125,473 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

