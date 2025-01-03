Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,886 shares of company stock worth $169,393,831 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.54 and a 200-day moving average of $271.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

