The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of BWIN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

