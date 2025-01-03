The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,753,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $574.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.07 and a 52-week high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

