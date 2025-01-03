The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $13.36. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 32,368 shares traded.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth $4,799,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 152.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.