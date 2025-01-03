The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $13.36. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 32,368 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
