Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.84. 752,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Tiga Acquisition Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

