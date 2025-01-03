Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.26 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.90 ($0.77). Approximately 128,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 254,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.77).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

