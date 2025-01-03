TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 13% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shot up 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 81,163,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 57,254,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

