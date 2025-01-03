Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Torrent Capital Stock

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.76.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

