Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 629.14 ($7.79) and traded as low as GBX 497.50 ($6.16). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.37), with a volume of 88,145 shares traded.
Tracsis Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 576.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 629.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £156.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,433.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Tracsis Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Tracsis’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.
Insider Transactions at Tracsis
About Tracsis
Tracsis plc is a technology company and leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytic services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries. The Company’s products and services comprise two principal offerings: Rail Technology and Services, which includes the application of software development and licensing, remote condition monitoring technology, and associated operational and strategic consulting services; and Traffic and Data Services, which includes data capture, analysis and interpretation of traffic and pedestrian movement and demand volumes to aid with the planning, investment into, and operations of a transport environment.
