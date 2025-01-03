Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average volume of 1,244 call options.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

