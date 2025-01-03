Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.31 ($0.30). Approximately 63,863,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 34,936,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.64. The stock has a market cap of £353.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

