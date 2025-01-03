Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.30). Approximately 67,166,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £355.66 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

