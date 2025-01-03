Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.30). Approximately 67,166,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £355.66 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). 24.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

