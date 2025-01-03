Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.30). 67,166,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 36,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 11.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.66 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,755.54). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

