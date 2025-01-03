Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 12.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.56 ($0.30). 66,226,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 36,118,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £359.74 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.64.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.