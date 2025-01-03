TWFG’s (TWFG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN raised TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

