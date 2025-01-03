U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.85 and traded as high as $69.93. U-Haul shares last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 92,170 shares traded.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U-Haul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 12.9% during the second quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.