U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.85 and traded as high as $69.93. U-Haul shares last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 92,170 shares traded.
U-Haul Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.09.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
