U.S. Energy’s (USEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on USEG
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.