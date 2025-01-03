U.S. Energy’s (USEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.59. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

