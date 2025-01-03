UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.71. 5,003,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,586,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

