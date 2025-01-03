Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 104.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $125,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

