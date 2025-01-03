Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 891,555 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,795,993,000 after purchasing an additional 625,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after purchasing an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 170.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

