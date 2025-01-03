Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 339.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $43.75 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.