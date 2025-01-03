Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 17,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Free Report) by 208.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.03% of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

