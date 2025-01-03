Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $3,894,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

