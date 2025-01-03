Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Isabel Liu Buys 2,819 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £5,976.28 ($7,397.30).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 210 ($2.60) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 241 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of £394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.38.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,103.45%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Stories

