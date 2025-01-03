Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Extends Initial Business Combination Date by One Month

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) recently announced that its board of directors has approved an extension of the date for its initial business combination. The extension pushes the deadline from January 3, 2025, to February 3, 2025, marking the sixth out of 19 potential one-month extensions available to the company.

In conjunction with this extension, an additional $28,011 has been deposited into the company’s trust account. As per the company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, Valuence Merger Corp. I has the right, through resolution of the Board, to extend this date monthly, potentially up to March 3, 2026.

This decision reflects the company’s strategy and commitment to effectively utilize the available time to secure a suitable and beneficial business combination.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

