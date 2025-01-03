VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. 536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.