Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.54% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.