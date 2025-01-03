Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.