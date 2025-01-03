Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 27 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $587.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $468.65 and a one year high of $612.09. The company has a market cap of $506.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.41 and a 200-day moving average of $572.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

