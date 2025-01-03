Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 544 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,881,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 126,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 815,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $115,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $464.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

