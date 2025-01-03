Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 7,705 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,598,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,738,000 after acquiring an additional 144,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,540,000 after purchasing an additional 182,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.14 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

