Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 980 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

