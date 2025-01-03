Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 8,487 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,474 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,399,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,668,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $130.88 and a 1 year high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

