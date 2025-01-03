Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 850 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

