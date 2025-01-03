Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 89 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

