Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 914 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,901,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 537,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

RTX stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

