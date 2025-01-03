Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 810.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 132,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $63.35.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

