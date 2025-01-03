Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.